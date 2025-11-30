Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 12:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Vaishnaw reviews rail preparations as Cyclone Ditwah approaches Tamil Nadu

Vaishnaw reviews rail preparations as Cyclone Ditwah approaches Tamil Nadu

The coastal areas expected to be hit by the impending cyclone fall mainly under the Southern Railway zone

India’s Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

In view of Cyclone Ditwah bearing down on Tamil Nadu, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed preparedness measures on Saturday to ensure minimum disruption to rail services and passenger safety.
 
The coastal areas expected to be hit by the impending cyclone fall mainly under the Southern Railway zone.
 
"A dedicated network of helplines and passenger-assistance desks must be established to support travellers facing uncertainties due to cancellations or rerouting," a press statement from the railway ministry said.
 
It added that Vaishnaw has reaffirmed the commitment of the Indian Railways to public safety.
 
The minister has instructed the officials concerned to ensure that war rooms are activated at the divisional, zonal and Railway Board levels to monitor the situation and remain alert for any extreme scenario.
 
 
"He has also asked railway officials to coordinate with civil-administration authorities and proactively communicate with passengers until normalcy is restored," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Shinde warns officials of 'wrath' if Shiv Sena workers face injustice

VPN (Image: Pixabay)

VPN services halted in JK's Rajouri for two months over security concerns

death, dead body

Fire at four-storey building in south Delhi leaves three dead, two injured

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

Gogoi flags concerns over Assam govt's land rights plan for tea workers

Assam Assembly

Assam Assembly passes six education bills amid opposition walkout

Topics : Ashwini Vaishnaw Tamil Nadu Railway Minister Southern Railway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon