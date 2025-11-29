Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 11:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Shinde warns officials of 'wrath' if Shiv Sena workers face injustice

Shinde warns officials of 'wrath' if Shiv Sena workers face injustice

Speaking at a rally at Phaltan in Satara district, Shinde said those who do injustice will not be spared

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a press conference, in Mumbai.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Satara
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday asked officials not to pay heed to "false complaints" against his party workers, and warned that if any injustice was done to them, they would have to deal with him.
 
His remarks came on a day when the Sindhudurg Police registered an FIR against Nilesh Rane, an MLA of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, for 'trespassing' into a BJP supporter's house. Rane had 'raided' the BJP supporter's house and claimed to have found bags of cash meant for distribution to voters ahead of civic polls.
 
Speaking at a rally at Phaltan in Satara district, Shinde said those who do injustice will not be spared.
 
 
"I want to tell officers not to do any illegal work. Do not pay heed to false complaints, and if anyone is pressuring you then do not succumb to it. If you do injustice to our party workers then you have to deal with Eknath Shinde," the deputy CM said.
 
"I know who does what. I am quiet and let me be quiet. I know the secrets of everyone. I do not bother anyone, I do not needle anyone but if anyone does it to me, then I do not spare him," Shinde further said.
 
Notably, there has been a considerable unease between the ruling allies Shiv Sena and BJP ahead of the local body polls, with the Sena feeling miffed after some of its workers in Thane district -- Shinde's bastion -- joined the saffron party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

VPN (Image: Pixabay)

VPN services halted in JK's Rajouri for two months over security concerns

death, dead body

Fire at four-storey building in south Delhi leaves three dead, two injured

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

Gogoi flags concerns over Assam govt's land rights plan for tea workers

Assam Assembly

Assam Assembly passes six education bills amid opposition walkout

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's AQI sees minor relief as winds improve, air remains 'very poor'

Topics : Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Shiv Sena BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon