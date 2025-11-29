Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 11:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / VPN services halted in JK's Rajouri for two months over security concerns

VPN services halted in JK's Rajouri for two months over security concerns

Rajouri administration suspends VPN services for two months under BNSS, citing rising suspicious usage and potential threats to public safety and cybersecurity

VPN (Image: Pixabay)

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Saturday ordered an immediate two-month suspension of all Virtual Private Network (VPN) services in the border district, citing public safety and potential misuse of such platforms for unlawful activities.
 
District Magistrate, Rajouri Abhishek Sharma passed the directive under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), following a communication by police, an official said.
 
Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Sikarwar, in his letter, reported unprecedented and suspicious use of VPN services in various areas of the district.
 
Sharma's order highlights concerns that VPNs, by masking IP addresses, bypassing website blocks and firewalls, and transmitting encrypted data, are being used by a significant number of suspicious internet users, the official said.
 
 
Such activities have the potential to be exploited for anti-national purposes including spreading inflammatory content, coordinating activities prejudicial to public order, and posing cyber-security threats, the district magistrate said.
 
In the interest of maintaining law and order, Sharma deemed it imperative to take preventive steps to safeguard sensitive information and ensure public safety.
 
The Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, has been directed to ensure strict implementation of the order in letter and spirit, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : cybersecurity Jammu and Kashmir data security

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

