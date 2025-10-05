Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vasundhara Raje urges united effort to tackle global obesity crisis

Vasundhara Raje urges united effort to tackle global obesity crisis

Raje highlighted that nearly 15% of children in India are overweight, making it necessary to educate children about proper nutrition, similar to the practices in Japan

Vasundhara Raje

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje called for collective efforts to combat obesity.

She said, "Many people appear thin on the outside, but they have internal fat, which is more dangerous."  Raje, while speaking at a programme, said obesity is becoming an epidemic worldwide and that the effort to curb it should not be the responsibility of politicians alone, but of everyone.

She mentioned that she ensures her weight does not increase and follows regular exercise, intermittent fasting, etc., to maintain her health.

She also stated that over a billion people worldwide suffer from obesity.

"Losing weight is not the end goal but the beginning of a healthy and energetic life," she said.

 

Raje highlighted that nearly 15 per cent of children in India are overweight, making it necessary to educate children about proper nutrition, similar to the practices in Japan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

