Ten dead as rain triggers landslides in Darjeeling; CM to visit on Sep 6

Ten dead as rain triggers landslides in Darjeeling; CM to visit on Sep 6

Darjeeling Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Richard Lepcha told PTI that rescue and relief operations were underway with the help of police, local administration and disaster response teams

Agencies Darjeeling (WB)
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

At least 10 people died and several others went missing as incessant heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides across the Darjeeling hills in the northern part of West Bengal on Saturday, sweeping away homes, damaging roads and cutting off several remote hamlets, officials said.

According to reports compiled by the NDRF and the district administration, fatalities were reported from several locations - Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), Nagarakata and Mirik Lake area.

Darjeeling Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Richard Lepcha told PTI that rescue and relief operations were underway with the help of police, local administration and disaster response teams.

Chief Minister announced compensation for the victims without specifying the amount and said she would visit north Bengal on September 6 to assess the situation in the region where a large number of tourists have also been affected.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the deaths and said the situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the Darjeeling bridge accident. She extended her condolences to the families of the victims, wished the injured a swift recovery, and prayed for the success of the ongoing rescue and relief efforts.  At least 40 people were rescued from the debris in Dhar Gaon, Nagarakata, where heavy mudslides flattened several houses.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha described the situation as "alarming" and pegged the death toll at seventeen citing reports.

"The loss of lives is tragic. As per our reports, eleven people have died in Mirik and six in Darjeeling. But the figure is not yet confirmed," Guha told PTI.

The landslides disrupted traffic movement on key routes, including the Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road, while communication lines to several hilltop settlements were snapped.

The CM said she will visit North Bengal on Monday to assess the situation and is currently monitoring developments from the control room at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Speaking to TV9 Bangla news channel over the phone, Banerjee described the situation as "grave".

"Due to incessant rain in Bhutan, the water has overflowed into North Bengal. This disaster is unfortunate - natural calamities are beyond our control. We are deeply saddened. I held virtual meetings with officials of five affected districts along with the chief secretary. I have been monitoring the situation since 6 am," she said.

The chief minister said she would leave for North Bengal on Monday afternoon, accompanied by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and monitor the situation from Siliguri.

She had decided to go there after the conclusion of the Durga Puja Carnival in Kolkata on Sunday, in which over 100 puja committees will take part.

According to Banerjee, more than 300 millimetres of rainfall occurred in just 12 hours, causing severe flooding and landslides across at least seven locations. She compared the situation to the intense flooding that Kolkata experienced last month during the festive season.

"There has been continuous, heavy rain for 12 hours. Landslides have occurred at seven locations. I am keeping a close watch and hope to reach by around 3 pm on Monday," she said.

Thousands of tourists have been stranded across the region due to the landslides and road blockages. The CM assured them that the state government would make arrangements to bring them back safely and appealed to tourists not to panic or rush to leave.

"Many tourists are stranded. I request them not to hurry. Please stay where you are. Hotels must not overcharge them. Their safety is our responsibility, and the administration will ensure that," she said.

Banerjee also announced that the families of those killed in the disaster would receive government compensation and employment for one of their members, though she did not specify the amount.

A senior police officer said heavy and continuous rain has severely hampered rescue operations.

"The terrain is slippery, and several houses have been damaged. The extent of damage is still being assessed. Earthmovers are finding it extremely difficult to operate on these slopes," he said.

Several families in Bishnulal Gaon, Ward 3 Lake Side, and Jasbir Gaon in Mirik have been shifted to safer places as precautionary measures, while temporary relief camps have been set up in coordination with local NGOs and the district administration.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected."  According to Trinamool Congress sources, party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has instructed its workers and local leaders in North Bengal to be on the ground and assist the people in distress.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, till October 6, warning of more landslides and road blockages due to saturated soil conditions.

According to the NDRF, road connectivity remains severely disrupted in Darjeeling district and North Sikkim, and an iron bridge connecting Siliguri with the Mirik-Darjeeling route has been damaged, cutting off access to the region.

It also said one village in Mirik is currently marooned due to flooding and road blockages.

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

