close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Vice Admiral Swaminathan becomes controller of personnel services in army

Recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, he has held several key operational, staff and training appointments in his naval career

BS Web Team New Delhi
Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan (Photo: https://pib.gov.in/)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Monday assumed charge as Controller of Personnel Services, Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Tuesday.
According to the statement, Swaminathan, who was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1 1987, is a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare. 

A recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, the Admiral has held several key operational, staff and training appointments in his naval career, said the ministry. The charges held by him include the command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and INS Vinash; the missile corvette INS Kulish; the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore; and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.
On promotion to the Flag rank, he served as the Chief Staff Officer (Training) at Headquarters Southern Naval Command, Kochi and played a key role in the conduct of all training in the Indian Navy, as per the ministry. He went on to head the work up organisation of the Navy as the Flag Officer Sea Training, after which he was privileged to be chosen for the extremely prestigious appointment of Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet. He then became Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command, a position he held till assuming his current assignment.

Swaminathan is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla; the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, United Kingdom; the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja; and the United States Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island, USA. Admiral's educational qualifications include a BSc degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, MSc in Telecommunications from Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi, MA in Defence Studies from King's College, London; MPhil in Strategic Studies from Mumbai University, and PhD in International Studies from Mumbai University.

Also Read

Next aircraft carrier might also be a small one, says Admiral Kumar

Navy Chief Kumar arrives in Tokyo for quadrilateral naval Exercise Malabar

Navy proposes operationalising Indian Ocean partnership initiative

Navy extends watch over the Indian Ocean region: Ministry of Defence

First lot of women officers to join Army's artillery regiments this month

Initiative aimed at strengthening India's road to Olympics launched

DoPT approves conducting SSC MTS, CHSL exams in 13 regional languages

Bournvita saga brings role of health and wellness influencers back in focus

Maharashtra's politics churns amid speculations of Ajit Pawar jumping ships

Arunachal, Assam likely to sign MoU resolving border issues: Assam Minister

Topics : Indian Navy | Indian Army | Army | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 5:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon