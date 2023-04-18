DoPT approves conducting SSC MTS, CHSL exams in 13 regional languages



From now on, the question papers for these exams will be set in 13 regional languages. The exams will be available in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri (also Meiti), and Konkani. This is in addition to English and Hindi, which are already in place. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) approved conducting the Staff Selection Commission Multitasking (non-technical) Staff (SSC MTS) examination 2022, and the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSLE), 2022, in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. The announcement was made by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.



The decision is expected to support millions of candidates and enable them to take exams in their mother tongues or regional languages. This may improve their chances of being selected. The government had constituted a committee to conduct a study and present its findings. The expert committee, in its report, made the following recommendation: "Study of posts of SSC, especially Group ‘C’ post, indicates that these posts are at cutting edge of Government-citizen interaction. India being a country where multiple languages are spoken, it would be in fitness of things to conduct 12th and 10th exams in multiple languages. To begin with, SSC can start with 14 languages as used by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) / Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) in their exams and gradually increase to include all the languages mentioned in Schedule VIII of the Constitution."



At the onset, the SSC has decided to conduct its MTS exam in 2022 and CHSL exam in 2022 in 15 languages (English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages). The Centre accepted the recommendation of the expert committee and asked SSC to work to implement the changes advised in the report.

