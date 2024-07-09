Vietnam tops list of most affordable countries for expats, India ranks 6th

Vietnam has done it again: For the fourth year in a row, this Southeast Asian country has been crowned the most affordable destination for immigrants, according to a 2024 study by InterNations. Out of 53 destinations, Vietnam clinched the top spot, shining in areas such as quality of life, digital connectivity, housing, language, career prospects, salary, and job security.

The survey was no small feat, with over 12,000 expats from 174 territories worldwide sharing their personal satisfaction levels. They ranked their happiness based on the cost of living, satisfaction with their financial situation, and whether their disposable income was enough to live comfortably.

Top 10 wallet-friendly destinations for expats:



1. Vietnam

2. Colombia

3. Indonesia

4. Panama

5. Philippines

6. India

7. Mexico

8. Thailand

9. Brazil

10. China

This year’s list sees a strong Asian presence, with six out of the top ten spots dominated by Asian countries. Southeast Asia particularly stood out, with Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand all making it to the top 10.

Housing heaven in Southeast Asia



Kathrin Chudoba, chief marketing officer for InterNations, highlighted the housing perks in Southeast Asia: “Housing is a big plus in all four countries: Thailand ranks 1st, Vietnam 2nd, Philippines 5th, and Indonesia 8th. Most expats agree that it’s easy to find housing, and they are happy with how affordable it is.”

Work-life balance bliss



The report also revealed an interesting tidbit about work-life balance in Vietnam. It seems that ‘work-life balance trump's career advancement’ here. Less than half (46 per cent) of the expat population in Vietnam works full-time, compared to the global average of 57 per cent.

A British expat shared, “Life here is stress-free for me, it is a wonderful change from my work life, which was very consuming and hectic.”

So, if you are considering a move abroad for a more affordable and enjoyable lifestyle, Vietnam might just be the perfect destination. Affordable living, easy housing, and a relaxed work-life balance – what more could you ask for?