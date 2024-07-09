Business Standard
From homes to heartbreak: UP women turn PMAY aid into romantic getaways

11 women from UP's Maharajganj allegedly took the initial Rs 40,000 instalment from the government under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme and then ran away with their lovers

Representative Image

Nandini Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a plot twist fit for a Bollywood drama, several women from Uttar Pradesh have reportedly turned the central government’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme into a rather unexpected escape plan. This scheme, intended to assist poor and middle-class families in building permanent homes, has seen some creative misuse.

According to media reports, 11 women from Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district allegedly took the initial instalment of Rs 40,000 from the government under the PMAY scheme, only to leave their husbands and elope with their lovers. The dramatic escapades were revealed when the abandoned husbands reported the incidents to the police.
News18 reported that around 2,350 beneficiaries recently received funds under the PMAY scheme in Maharajganj district, hailing from villages like Thuthibari, Sheetlapur, Chatia, Ramnagar, Bakul Diha, Khasra, Kishunpur, and Medhauli.

In light of these runaway romances, officials have reportedly decided to halt the second instalment payments to prevent further heartaches and financial mishaps.

The PMAY scheme aims to help poor and middle-class families build permanent homes, offering subsidies of up to Rs 250,000 based on family income. However, in cases of discrepancies, authorities can demand the money back.

This isn’t the first time love has outpaced construction in Uttar Pradesh. Last year, four married women similarly ran away with their lovers after receiving Rs 50,000 each from the PMAY scheme. Their escape plans were uncovered when authorities noticed no construction progress on their homes. Despite notices and warnings from the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA), the construction remained untouched, and the husbands were left to face the music.

 

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

