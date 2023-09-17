Vishwakarma scheme will integrate craftsmen with global supply chains: PM

The newly launched PM Vishwakarma scheme will provide a global market for traditional crafts and products and will enable local artisans to become part of the global supply chain, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the scheme on Sunday.

The PM Vishwakarma scheme, with an initial outlay of Rs 13,000 crore, is expected to benefit nearly three million families of traditional artisans and craftspeople belonging to 18 different crafts over a period of five years from FY24 to FY28.

“The demand for intricate work [done by hands] is increasing in the world. Nowadays, we see that even large companies give their work to other small companies to make their products. This is a huge industry all over the world. The work of outsourcing should also go to the Vishwakarma friends of ours [and] you should become a part of the global supply chain. Therefore, this scheme is an attempt to take Vishwakarma skills into the modern era, an attempt to increase [your] capabilities,” the PM said while addressing the crowd.

The 18 types of identified artisans and craftsmen include carpenters, boat makers, blacksmiths, hammers and toolkit makers, locksmiths, goldsmiths, potters, sculptors, stone breakers, cobblers, shoesmiths, masons, coir weavers, traditional toy makers, barber garland makers, washermen, and tailors.

Under the scheme, the beneficiaries will be provided with credit support of up to Rs 3 lakh at an interest rate of 5 per cent in two tranches of Rs 1 lakh, which has to be repaid within 18 months, and a second tranche of Rs 2 lakh. Artisans and craftsmen will also be paid a stipend of Rs 500 per day for skill upgradation and training for a period of five days and Rs 15,000 for procuring modern tools from GST-registered shops.

“Training, technology, and tools are very essential for our Vishwakarma [artisans], and the government is laying great emphasis on providing training to them. The government will help in every way from branding and packaging to marketing of the goods you make. To expand the business, the government has also taken care that there is no problem of initial capital, and [hence] a loan will be provided at a very low interest rate,” the PM added.

Common service centres will be set up in rural areas for registrations, and beneficiaries will be finalised at the district level by state governments by having a three-layer verification system at the gram panchayat level, district level and state level. Artisans and craftspeople will be provided recognition through a PM Vishwakarma certificate and an ID card.

Speaking at the event, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that not only the people belonging to the traditional Vishwakarma communities will be eligible under the scheme, but anybody working with hands and tools will be able to avail the benefits of the scheme.

“Apart from training and skilling, the Vishwakarmas will also be integrated into the government e-marketplace (GeM), which will allow traditional products to be exhibited there,” she added.

PM Vishwakarma will give more strength and empower the traditional craftspeople and will enable the goal of a five trillion dollar economy and a developed India, said skill development minister Dharmender Pradhan at the event.