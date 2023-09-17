close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

PM Vishwakarma Yojana to benefit 3 million families: Ashwini Vaishnav

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the very important 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme...Around 30 lakh families in the country will be benefitted from this scheme," Vaishnav said in Bhubaneshwar

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 19, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Ashwini Vaishnaw (LSTV/PTI Photo)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lauding the PM Vishwakarma scheme announced by PM Modi, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Sunday said that around 30 lakh families in the country will benefit from this scheme.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the very important 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme...Around 30 lakh families in the country will be benefitted from this scheme," Vaishnav said in Bhubaneshwar.
The Minister said that the skilled individuals, often working quietly behind the scenes, have played a pivotal role in creating India's rich tapestry of art, culture, and economic vibrancy.
"Today PM Modi has launched very important schemes of 'Shilpi' (craft workers) of society, Those are traditional craft workers of India, to connect these 'Karigars' with the modern economy, from modern packaging to modern marketing of crafts, use of modern tools and to give economic aid, 30 lakh beneficiary will get the benefit of PM Vishwakarma Yojana," he said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took part in the launch of PM Vishwakarma scheme which coincided with PM Narendra Modi's birthday and said that PM Vishwakarma scheme would give identity to craftspersons.
Rajnath Singh said, "Since 2014 we have connected small-level artisans with the banking system. PM Vishwakarma scheme would give identity to these small-level craftsmen. Under this scheme, training would also be provided to these craftsmen. During training, Rs 500 will be provided to these artisans per day. They would also be provided loans to start their own business. This loan would be provided at a meagre amount of 5 per cent without giving any security".

Also Read

Construction workers to get welfare schemes' benefits through DBT: Delhi LG

Rajasthan govt's welfare schemes being discussed all over country: Gehlot

Social welfare spending by states to touch 10-year high this year: CRISIL

Rajasthan govt to conduct camps to highlight public welfare, relief schemes

Welfare and politics: PM Modi makes 2024 poll pitch with four schemes

Kolkata Port offers 25% rebate on power charges to boost perishable exports

PM Vishwakarma scheme to integrate e-commerce, digital payments: Minister

Chandrababu Naidu is prime conspirator in APSD scam: Andhra CID ADG

All-party meeting: Regional parties push for women's reservation Bill

Namami Gange members perform 'Ganga Aarti' for long life of PM Modi

The 'PM Vishwakarma' Scheme aims to provide financial support, training, and opportunities to artisans, ensuring the preservation and promotion of their traditional crafts.
It is a testament to the government's commitment to preserving India's cultural heritage and empowering those who have contributed to its prosperity for centuries.
As the scheme takes off, it is expected to revitalize traditional craftsmanship, create economic opportunities, and celebrate the artisans whose intricate work has been woven into the fabric of India's history.
It reinforces the idea that artisans, like the revered Vishwakarma, continue to be the architects of India's cultural and economic legacy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : welfare schemes India economy artist

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon