The finance ministry on Friday urged public sector banks (PSBs) to prepare for the smooth and successful implementation of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, scheduled to be launched on September 17.

A meeting presided over by the secretary of the department of financial services was convened to review the progress under the PM SVANidhi scheme and assess banking preparedness for the forthcoming PM Vishwakarma scheme.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the PM Vishwakarma scheme, allocating an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for a period of five years. This initiative aims to benefit approximately three million families of traditional artisans and craftspeople, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers.

Under the scheme, the government will offer credit support of up to Rs 1 lakh for the first tranche and Rs 2 lakh for the second tranche, both at an interest rate of 5 per cent.

In addition, the meeting assessed the progress of banks concerning the sanction and disbursement of loans to street vendors under the PM SVANidhi scheme.

A senior banking official revealed that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the department of financial services (DFS) are holding discussions with banks to resolve issues related to the implementation of the PM SVANidhi scheme and broaden its coverage.

Also Read Welfare and politics: PM Modi makes 2024 poll pitch with four schemes Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen TCS bags 10-yr contract for managing Teacher's Pension Scheme in Eng, Wales Samsung to get Rs 600 crore under PLI scheme for smartphones: Report Finance Ministry to meet chiefs of PSBs, key schemes' progress in focus Tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg! Here is what Centre has asked NCCF, NAFED to do KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,007 cr including hospital contract This engineering student cheated Amazon of Rs 20 lakh with fake invoices Requirements for a UK work visa might get easier for Indians. Here is why Bengaluru experiences its second 'zero shadow day' this year on August 18

The official emphasized the challenge posed by street vendors' lack of permanent residence and their frequent migration, making it difficult for banks to track them.

The heads of the banks received instructions to ensure the swift processing of applications and close monitoring of loan sanctioning under the scheme, according to a tweet from the finance ministry.

As of July 31, a total of 5.14 million applications amounting to Rs 6,623 crore have been disbursed. Under the scheme, the rate of interest charged by the lending institutions complies with the existing Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. The union government pays an interest subsidy of 7 per cent on a quarterly basis, conditional on timely repayment of equated monthly instalments (EMIs).