Vision is to make country developed by 2040: Pradhan in Viksit Bharat Yatra

He further said that the welfare of the poor is the priority of the government

Dharmendra Pradhan

Photo: X @dpradhanbjp

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 06:39 AM IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the 'Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Odisha's Sambalpur on Saturday. He said that with the cooperation of all the citizens "we have the opportunity to take a pledge to make the country develop by 2040."
Pradhan participated in a virtual interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with beneficiaries of 'Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and interacted with the beneficiaries at Malgund under Maneswar block in Odisha's Sambalpur district.
"The Prime Minister had launched the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' on the occasion of the birthday of Lord Birsa Munda on November 15. There is a plan to visit all the gram panchayats and cities. Through a massive mass movement in the country in the coming few years, with the cooperation of all the citizens of the country, we all have the opportunity to take a pledge to make the country develop by 2040. In the coming 25 years, people should join the movement to make the country developed," Pradhan said.
He further said that the welfare of the poor is the priority of the government.
"PM Modi has said that there are four castes in the country, women, youth, farmers and poor. By the welfare of these four groups the country would become developed and on that perspective today this programme was held in Sambalpur district," he further said.
Under the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Pradhan visited the exhibition centre, interacted with the beneficiaries and highlighted all the welfare schemes of the Modi government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

