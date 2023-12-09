J-K police constable shot at by militants in Srinagar, rushed to hospital

Suspected militants shot at a Jammu and Kashmir police constable in Bemina area of the city here on Saturday, officials said.
The policeman has been rushed to a nearby hospital after the attack, they said.
Constable Mohammad Hafiz was fired upon by militants at Hamdaniya Colony in Bemina locality, the officials said. Hafiz is a resident of Karnah in north Kashmir's Kupwara district but presently lives in Bemina, they said.
