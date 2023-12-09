Sensex (0.44%)
J-K police constable shot at by militants in Srinagar, rushed to hospital

Constable Mohammad Hafiz was fired upon by militants at Hamdaniya Colony in Bemina locality, the officials said. Hafiz is a resident of Karnah in north Kashmir's Kupwara district

An Indian army soldier stands guard on a highway on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of northeastern Nagaland state, India, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Angry villagers burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers w

The policeman has been rushed to a nearby hospital after the attack. (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 9:07 PM IST
Suspected militants shot at a Jammu and Kashmir police constable in Bemina area of the city here on Saturday, officials said.
The policeman has been rushed to a nearby hospital after the attack, they said.
Constable Mohammad Hafiz was fired upon by militants at Hamdaniya Colony in Bemina locality, the officials said. Hafiz is a resident of Karnah in north Kashmir's Kupwara district but presently lives in Bemina, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir militancy Kashmir Terrorism

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

