Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Keeping me in custody serves no purpose, AAP's Sanjay Singh tells court

The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped policy, which benefited certain people

Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday urged a court here to release him, saying no purpose will be served by keeping him in further custody in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam.
Singh's counsel made the submission before Special Judge M K Nagpal during the hearing of his bail application.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He told the court that he was not required for further investigation and that the probe against him was over.
"The ED has already filed its charge sheet against me after the completion of the investigation. I'm not required for the custodial interrogation any further. There is no purpose to keep me in further custody," Singh's counsel told the court.
During the arguments, the ED said the probe was ongoing and if released on bail, Singh could hamper the investigation and tamper with the evidence as well as influence the witnesses.
In the course of hearing on bail application, the fifth supplementary prosecution complaint filed against Singh was also taken out from a sealed envelope.
It was again directed to be kept in the envelope as question of protection of identity of one of the prosecution witnesses was pending decision before the competent committee under the Witness Protection Scheme.
"For the sake of convenience, a copy of the said supplementary complaint has been filed on record today on behalf of ED using a pseudo name for the said witness in above said complaint at different places," the judge directed.
The court will further hear the matter on December 12.
The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4. The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.
Singh has strongly rebutted the claim.

Also Read

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

Excise Case: Delhi Court to hear bail plea of AAP's Sanjay Singh on Nov 28

AAP leader Sanjay Singh arrested by ED in Delhi liquor policy case

PM Rishi Sunak's officials in Delhi to discuss India-UK FTA: Report

India's electrification drive major opportunity: US Climate envoy Kerry

Milk bank, AI-driven civic monitoring among proposals in MCD's next budget

India at COP: Advocates equity, seeks stronger role from developed nations

Restrict missile testing during turtles' nesting season, Odisha urges DRDO

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Aam Aadmi Party Delhi government Delhi liquor industry

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon