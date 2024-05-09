Business Standard
Vyjayanthimala, Chiranjeevi, late justice M Fathima conferred Padma awards

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the dignitaries present on the occasion

Padma Awards

Padma Awards (Photo: Ministry of Home Affairs)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Yesteryear actor Vyjayanthimala Bali, Telugu star Konidela Chiranjeevi, the first woman judge of the Supreme Court late M Fathima Beevi and "Bombay Samachar" owner Hormusji N Cama were among the eminent persons conferred Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.
BJP leader O Rajagopal, Ladakh's spiritual leader Togdan Rinpochey, Tamil actor late "Captain" Vijayakant (both posthumous), group editor and CEO of Gujarati newspaper "Janmabhoomi" Kundan Vyas were also conferred Padma awards at a civil investiture ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
While 90-year-old Bali and Chiranjeevi were given Padma Vibhushan, Beevi, Cama, Rajagopal, Vijayakant, Rinpochey and Vyas were conferred Padma Bhushan.
Family members of Beevi, Vijayakant and Rinpochey received the awards.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.
The Padma awards, among the highest civilian honours of the country, are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

First Published: May 09 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

