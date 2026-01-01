Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 07:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Wanted Naxalite Dayanand Malakar with ₹50K bounty killed in Bihar encounter

Wanted Naxalite Dayanand Malakar with ₹50K bounty killed in Bihar encounter

Malakar was rushed to the nearest government hospital, where he was declared dead

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Police also recovered one 5.56 MM INSAS rifle, a country-made pistol, 25 live cartridges and 15 spent cartridges from the spot. | Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 7:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bihar's Begusarai district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Dayanand Malakar, secretary of the north-Bihar Central Zonal Committee of the outlawed CPI-Maoist. Two of his associates were arrested, they said.

According to a statement issued by the Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police, "Malakar alias Chotu, a Naxal who was wanted by the police in more than 14 criminal cases, died following an encounter with a joint team of STF and district police in the Teghra area of Begusarai on Wednesday evening."  "Acting on a tip-off, security personnel reached the spot where Malakar was hiding along with his associates. After noticing the police personnel, Malakar tried to escape and fired at police. Security personnel retaliated in self-defence. The Naxal was injured in the encounter and two of his accomplices were arrested," the statement said.

 

Malakar was rushed to the nearest government hospital, where he was declared dead. No security personnel were injured in the encounter, it said.

Police also recovered one 5.56 MM INSAS rifle, a country-made pistol, 25 live cartridges and 15 spent cartridges from the spot.

"Malakar, carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, ...was involved in several Naxalite operations... in north-Bihar," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India National Adaptation Plan, India climate change, UNFCCC climate commitments, NAP India, Paris Agreement, climate policy, biodiversity

Climate analysts weigh whether 2026 will turn out to be an El Nino yearpremium

Delhi Police

Heightened security, traffic checks in Delhi ahead of New Year 2026

Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, OIL SECTOR

IGL cuts piped cooking gas prices by ₹0.70 in Delhi, NCR from Jan 1

National highway

Cabinet clears ₹19,142-cr Nashik-Akkalkot highway corridor in Maharashtra

Protest, Delhi Protest, Pollution Protest, India Gate Protest

India Gate protest case: Delhi court grants bail to one of the accused

Topics : Naxals naxalite naxalites Naxal encounter Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 7:09 AM IST

Explore News

Warren Buffett RetireStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea ShareTop IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertIs Bank Holiday on 1 Jan 2026Happy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon