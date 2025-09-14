Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 06:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / UP to provide bus connectivity to 12,200 villages: Transport minister

UP to provide bus connectivity to 12,200 villages: Transport minister

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh also said that 23 bus stations in the state are being developed on the lines of airports



The minister said that 23 bus stations in the state are being developed on the lines of airports, with rapid progress underway. (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)

Press Trust of India Ballia (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh on Sunday said 12,200 villages that are currently deprived of state roadways bus service will be connected with public transport facilities in the next one year.

Singh also said that 23 bus stations in the state are being developed on the lines of airports.

"12,200 villages in the state that are currently deprived of state roadways bus service will be connected with transport facilities within a year," Singh said while talking to PTI here.

He said UP is playing a leading role in the country in the transport sector.

"The state is at the forefront in terms of transport policy. We are leading in issuing driving licences, and rank third in automated testing stations. In the next six months, we will also secure the top position in this area," he said.

 

The minister said that 23 bus stations in the state are being developed on the lines of airports, with rapid progress underway.

Around Rs 1,000 crore is being spent on the modernisation of the Lucknow bus terminal. The under-construction Gomti Nagar bus station in Lucknow will be the most beautiful bus station in the country, Singh said, adding that 54 more bus stations are set to be upgraded.

He further said that electric bus services, which until now were limited to city routes, are being expanded to inter-city routes and will also be introduced in rural areas.

In the first phase, this service will begin in 45 districts of UP, and in the second phase, it will be extended to all 75 districts, Singh said.

Highlighting the expansion of digital facilities, the minister said that 1.5 lakh Jan Seva Kendras (public service centres) have been integrated with the transport department.

Villagers can now avail of 49 transport-related services for just Rs 30 at these centres, eliminating the need to visit transport offices.

Singh also said that the average age of state roadways buses is about 5.25 years, with over 14,000 buses currently operational.

When I assumed charge, the fleet strength was only 8,500. Today, the state has the privilege of operating the best fleet in the country, he said.

The minister also said that the transparent system will save both time and money for the public while ensuring better convenience, particularly for women.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

