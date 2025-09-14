Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Personal interests have triggered conflicts in the world: RSS chief Bhagwat

Personal interests have triggered conflicts in the world: RSS chief Bhagwat

India is moving ahead on path of development, proving everyone's predictions wrong, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Indore

“The world runs on faith and belief. Bharat has always been a land of faith, where men of action and logic have walked together,” Bhagwat said. (Photo: PTI)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
Sep 14 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday underscored India’s civilisational strength, rooted in faith, belief and action.
 
At the launch of a book authored by Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Singh Patel in Indore, Bhagwat said Bharat has long been a land where faith and reason coexist, nurturing men of action.
 
“The world runs on faith and belief. Bharat has always been a land of faith, where men of action and logic have walked together,” Bhagwat said.
 
He added that personal interests have caused divisions and global strife, which lie at the root of many global problems.
 
 
Drawing from India’s historical experience, the RSS chief remarked that there was no worldwide conflict during the period when India led the world for nearly 3,000 years. “We are all actors in the drama of life, and each one has to play their part. Our true self emerges only when the drama ends,” he said.

On India’s present trajectory, Bhagwat said the country is proving wrong many predictions that doubted its growth and development. “India is steadily moving ahead on the path of development and has confounded everyone’s expectations,” he asserted.
 
“Winston Churchill once said that after independence (from British rule), you (India) will not be able to survive and will be divided, but this did not happen. Now England itself is coming to the stage of division, but we will not be divided. We will move forward. We were once divided, but we will unite that again,” he added.
 
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US were due to concerns about the potential impact of the country’s growing strength. He added that such actions reflect a self-serving mindset, without mentioning any specific nation.
 
Mohan Bhagwat has been serving as the chief of the RSS since March 2009, succeeding K S Sudarshan.

Topics : RSS Mohan Bhagwat

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

