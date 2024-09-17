Business Standard
Home / India News / Waqf Ammendment Bill 2024 to be passed in Parliament in coming days: Shah

Waqf Ammendment Bill 2024 to be passed in Parliament in coming days: Shah

During the meeting on September 18, representatives from the Ministry of Minority Affairs will record oral evidence before the committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw at the release of a special booklet on achievements of first 100 days of the government during PM Narendra Modi's third term, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which addresses the management, preservation, and misuse of Waqf properties, will be passed in Parliament in the coming days.
Addressing a press conference on the first 100 days of the third term of the PM Modi government, Shah said, "Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is committed to the management, preservation and misuse of Waqf properties. It would be passed in the Parliament in the coming days."
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Earlier, the Lok Sabha Secretariat, in an official statement, said that a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will be held on September 18, 19 and 20 at the Parliament House Annexe in the capital city of New Delhi.
 
During the meeting on September 18, representatives from the Ministry of Minority Affairs will record oral evidence before the committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
On September 19, the committee will hear the views or suggestions of some experts and stakeholders, such as Prof Faizan Mustafa, Vice Chancellor, Chanakya National Law University, Patna; Pasmanda Muslim Mahaaz and All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board, on the bill.
On September 20, the Joint Parliamentary Committee will hear the suggestions of All India Sajjadanashin Council, Ajmer, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Delhi and Bharat First, Delhi, on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

More From This Section

Demolition, construction,

Illegal demolition against Constitution's ethos: SC halts bulldozer justice

Trade, container

LIVE news updates: India's exports decline by 9.3% to $34.71 bn in Aug

Veena George

Samples of 13 people tested Nipah negative, says Kerala health minister

Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Coaching Centre deaths: Time for admin to wake up from slumber, says HC

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Govt talking to Meitei, Kuki communities for peace in Manipur: HM Shah

Earlier this week, a group of Muslim Social Workers and Islamic Scholars during a meeting in Delhi expressed their support to the government, emphasising that doubting the government's intentions is not appropriate.
Speaking to ANI, Islamic Scholar Mufti Wajahat Qasmi said that a meeting was called to remove the confusion created by some political parties against the government, saying that the land of Muslims will be snatched away.
"The meeting was called regarding the amendment of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. We called the meeting to remove the confusion created by some political parties against the government, saying that the land of Muslims will be snatched away. The meeting was conducted peacefully. We are standing with the government and we should not doubt the intentions of the government. The government is thinking for the needy and poor Muslims. With this bill, Waqf will flourish, Muslims will flourish and so will the country," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

Joint Parliamentary Committee to meet on Waqf Amendment Bill on Sept 18-20

The net income from Waqf properties -- which in turn is used for the welfare of the Muslim community -- has seen a sharp 99 per cent fall over five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24. It is despite an increase in the number of properties registered un

Parl panel issues summons ministry officials over rules of 2013 Waqf law

The net income from Waqf properties -- which in turn is used for the welfare of the Muslim community -- has seen a sharp 99 per cent fall over five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24. It is despite an increase in the number of properties registered un

Waqf committee meetings become site of contesting claims from govt bodies

Archaeological Survey of India, ASI

Waqf Bill necessary, ASI tells Joint Parliamentary Committee in meet

Amanatullah Khan

Amanatullah produced before Delhi court by ED in money laundering case

Topics : Waqf Board Shia Waqf board Islam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon