Warm days ahead for Delhi as temperature set to touch 37 degree Celsius

After a few days of respite, temperatures are set to rise in the coming days

Tuesday's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather on Tuesday morning. Pleasant conditions have prevailed in Delhi-NCR for the past three days due to winds across northern India, offering relief from the heat. However, temperatures are set to rise in the coming days. 

Weather updates for today

After a few days of respite, temperatures are set to rise in the coming days. The sky will be mainly clear, with maximum humidity at 42 per cent. Strong surface winds at 10-20 km/h will prevail during the day. Tuesday's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius. 

IMD forecast for the week

No heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over Delhi-NCR till April 5, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On April 1 and 2, Delhi residents will see mostly clear skies, with maximum temperatures reaching 33 to 35 degrees Celsius and 34 to 36 degrees Celsius, respectively. On April 3, skies will likely remain partly cloudy, with temperatures reaching 38 degrees Celsius.  Clear skies will return on April 4 and 5, with highs of 38 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds at 20 to 30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph, are expected on April 4. March will end with no major temperature change, while April may bring a significant rise in heat. 

Delhi’s AQI update

Delhi’s air quality improved and remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Monday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 136 at 8 am on April 1, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 160 at 4 pm on March 31. 

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Wednesday, Delhi is expected to experience a hotter day with clear skies and strong surface winds. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius, respectively.

