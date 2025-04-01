Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 08:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Commercial LPG cylinders' price slashed by ₹41, domestic rates unchanged

Commercial LPG cylinders' price slashed by ₹41, domestic rates unchanged

The previous reductions came on March 1, when the prices were hiked by ₹6 after a price reduction of ₹7 was witnessed in February.

In Mumbai, the current price is ₹1,714.5, whereas in Kolkata, the price stands at Rs 1,872, and in Chennai it is ₹1,924.50.

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil marketing companies have announced a cut in the prices of 19 kg commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by ₹41, effective today. The move will greatly relieve the industries and businesses that rely heavily on cooking fuel. 
 
According to an ANI report, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders, used for household cooking, remain unchanged in this revision. 
 
The retail sale price of the commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi is ₹1,762 starting today. In Mumbai, the current price is ₹1,714.5, whereas in Kolkata, the price stands at Rs 1,872, and in Chennai it is ₹1,924.50. 
 
The previous reductions came on March 1, when the prices were hiked by ₹6 after a price reduction of ₹7 was witnessed in February. Oil companies regularly revise the prices of commercial LPG cylinders based on several factors, including global crude oil prices.
 
 
Before that, the prices of commercial cylinders were hiked in December by ₹ 62.

The revision in the fuel prices comes in response to the changing global market conditions, which were seen in recent days, following the volatile international order. 
 

Relief for restaurants and hotels

 
The price adjustment will directly impact restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that use these LPG cylinders for their daily operations. The price adjustments will also impact small businesses that rely heavily on these LPG cylinders. 
 
These prices vary from state to state and depend on local taxes and transportation costs. Even though the change is marginal, the price cut will benefit businesses across the country.  

Domestic LPG cylinder prices across cities

As of April 1, 2025, the cost of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders in major cities is:   
Delhi – ₹803  
Kolkata – ₹829  
Mumbai – ₹802.50  
Chennai – ₹818.50  
Lucknow – ₹840.50
       

Topics : LPG price oil marketing companies BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

