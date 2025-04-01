Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 07:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi flyover 'irregularities': Govt may take call on Lokpal observations

Delhi flyover 'irregularities': Govt may take call on Lokpal observations

The Lokpal, in its order passed earlier this month, noted that it can not exercise jurisdiction in the matter as it was time-barred and filed more than seven years

A view of the newly-constructed Maligaon flyover, ahead of its inauguration, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Representative Image:The 1.8-km-long Rani Jhansi flyover was delayed amid allegations of corruption and problems related to land acquisition. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

The Delhi government may soon take a call on a recent Lokpal bench order that found six officers guilty of "criminal intent" and "misconduct" in connection with alleged irregularities related to the Rani Jhansi flyover, official sources said on Monday.

The Lokpal, in its order passed earlier this month, noted that it can not exercise jurisdiction in the matter as it was time-barred and filed more than seven years after the occurrence of the alleged offence. 

"We are of the considered view that the Lokpal of India cannot exercise jurisdiction in the matter being barred by limitation. At the same time, we hasten to add that, it is open to the competent authority...and take it to its logical end including criminal proceedings before the competent court in accordance with law, if so advised," said the order by a Lokpal bench.

 

The Lokpal, referring to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) enquiry reports in the matter, said the "misconduct with criminal intent" of the officers has come to light, through the commission's preliminary and supplementary reports in August and November 2024.

"Delhi government will take a call on the Lokpal observations after taking proper legal opinion," said an official source.

The complainant in the matter has alleged that there are "financial and technical irregularities" in the construction of the Rani Jhansi flyover that led to crores of rupees of public money getting wasted right from the planning stage till the completion of the project.

"The project was approved for Rs 177.72 crore in June 2006, however, due to the prolongation of the project, mainly for acquisition of land and faulty planning, the project cost was revised to Rs 724.22 crore," claimed the complaint.

The Lokpal, in its order, noted "apparently, a nexus of government officials and private persons who had connived with criminal intent in execution of the whole process is substantiated."  The CVC, in its supplementary preliminary report, named six officers, including the then deputy commissioner (north), a sub-divisional magistrate, and a joint secretary and a deputy secretary of land and building department, in the matter.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in April 2024 suspended one of the accused officers and Delhi Assembly Secretary Raj Kumar over alleged irregularities linked to the flyover project during his tenure as the land acquisition collector in the Delhi government.

The National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) had in September 2023 recommended his suspension based on the findings of a Committee of Delhi government officers.

The 1.8-km-long Rani Jhansi flyover was delayed amid allegations of corruption and problems related to land acquisition. After a delay of around 20 years, the flyover was opened for public use in 2018.

Topics : Delhi government Rekha Gupta Lokpal BJP

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

