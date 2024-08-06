Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Wayanad landslides: Search ops in final stage, to focus on remote areas

As per the officials, a scanning mission focusing on the Chaliyar River will be conducted today by a special team on a helicopter

Wayanad landslides

Rescue operation underway after a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains, in Wayanad district of Kerala on Tuesday (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar said on Tuesday that the rescue and search operations in connection with the landslides that claimed over 300 lives in Wayanad have entered the last stage.
Ajith Kumar said that most of the accessible land area has been covered and the next focus will be to search the inaccessible areas.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Wayanad's Chooralmala and Mundakkai were hit by massive landslides on July 30 claiming over 300 lives and creating widespread property damage. The search operations have entered the eighth day today.
"Rescue and search operation is getting into the last phase now. Land area is almost covered except for the slushy area where there are around 50-100 metres of mud. The mission is to reach inaccessible areas, with forest officials acting as guides since they know the area well.
He said that the focus for today will be on riverside and valley areas.
The ADGP further said that the weather in the area is not favourable and during the previous search operations, local volunteers got stranded in inaccessible areas so these commandoes will be airdropped on specific locations.

More From This Section

LIVE: Nobel laureate Yunus to be chief adviser to interim govt in Bangladesh, say organisers

Heavy rain causes waterlogging, disruption of normal life in Guwahati

NBEMS calls on DMs for smooth conduct of NEET-PG; AFA alleges letter leaked

BJP demands Kejriwal's resignation after HC upholds arrest in excise case

Will find solutions to farmers' problems through dialogue: Shivraj Singh

"The team consists of trained commandos, specifically SOG commandos. We are planning to airdrop the team within 6 km of Soochipara Waterfalls. After searching the area, if any bodies are found, we plan to airlift them," Ajith Kumar said while speaking to ANI on Tuesday.
 
As per the officials, a scanning mission focusing on the Chaliyar River will be conducted today by a special team on a helicopter.
As per the State Health Ministry, the death toll stands at 308 as of August 2. 226 bodies and 181 body parts have been recovered so far and 180 people are still missing.
The Environment Ministry sources earlier said that the Kerala government allegedly approved numerous projects in Wayanad over the past four years, including those related to non-coal mining, without conducting a thorough study of the district's topography and geomorphology.
"A combination of factors, including a lack of adequate study of the topography and geomorphology and insufficient safeguards against human activities such as large-scale urbanisation and tourism, have made the region more prone to disasters, appearing to be exacerbated by human impact," the sources told ANI.
Scientists from the state and beyond attributed the disaster to a deadly mix of forest cover loss, mining in the fragile terrain and climate change.

Also Read

Kerala landslide: ICICI Prudential Life simplifies claim settlement process

Ecologist Madhav Gadgil calls Wayanad tragedy 'man-made', blames state govt

Wayanad disaster result of illegal human habitat expansion: Bhupender Yadav

Torrential rains took more than 150 lives in China in last 2 months

Wayanad landslide: CM hails recue op by police in Kerala's biggest disaster

Topics : landslide Kerala rescue Natural Disasters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon