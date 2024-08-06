LIVE: Nobel laureate Yunus to be chief adviser to interim govt in Bangladesh, say organisers

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's coordinators declared on Tuesday that Nobel Prize recipient Dr. Muhammad Yunus will serve as the chief advisor to Bangladesh's interim government. Nahid Islam, a key coordinator of the movement, released a video on social media early Tuesday stating that Professor Yunus has accepted this vital role in response to students' appeal to rescue the nation, as reported by the Daily Star newspaper. "We took 24 hours to announce a framework for the interim government. However, considering the emergency situation, we are announcing it now," Nahid said.



"We have decided that the interim government would be formed in which internationally renowned Nobel Laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus, who has wide acceptability, would be the chief adviser," said Nahid. This declaration follows President Mohammed Shahabuddin's televised address to the nation late Monday night, in which he announced plans to form an interim government after dissolving parliament as soon as possible. The president also commanded the release of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is under house arrest following convictions in multiple cases.



On Monday, a US judge determined that Google breached antitrust legislation by spending billions to establish an unlawful monopoly and secure its position as the global default search engine. This significant decision marks a substantial win for federal regulators challenging Big Tech's market control. The verdict paves the way for a follow-up trial to consider possible penalties, which could include dismantling Google's parent corporation, Alphabet.

One woman died, while nearly seven others were rescued after two houses collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi early on Tuesday. The houses collapsed due to heavy rain in the city, a police official said.