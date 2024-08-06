LIVE: Nobel laureate Yunus to be chief adviser to interim govt in Bangladesh, say organisers
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's coordinators declared on Tuesday that Nobel Prize recipient Dr. Muhammad Yunus will serve as the chief advisor to Bangladesh's interim government. Nahid Islam, a key coordinator of the movement, released a video on social media early Tuesday stating that Professor Yunus has accepted this vital role in response to students' appeal to rescue the nation, as reported by the Daily Star newspaper. "We took 24 hours to announce a framework for the interim government. However, considering the emergency situation, we are announcing it now," Nahid said.
"We have decided that the interim government would be formed in which internationally renowned Nobel Laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus, who has wide acceptability, would be the chief adviser," said Nahid. This declaration follows President Mohammed Shahabuddin's televised address to the nation late Monday night, in which he announced plans to form an interim government after dissolving parliament as soon as possible. The president also commanded the release of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is under house arrest following convictions in multiple cases.
On Monday, a US judge determined that Google breached antitrust legislation by spending billions to establish an unlawful monopoly and secure its position as the global default search engine. This significant decision marks a substantial win for federal regulators challenging Big Tech's market control. The verdict paves the way for a follow-up trial to consider possible penalties, which could include dismantling Google's parent corporation, Alphabet.
One woman died, while nearly seven others were rescued after two houses collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi early on Tuesday. The houses collapsed due to heavy rain in the city, a police official said.
9:18 AM
'Altruism versus greed': Musk sues OpenAI, claims ChatGPT-maker put profits before 'the benefit of humanity'
Elon Musk filed a lawsuit on Monday against OpenAI and two of its founders, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, renewing claims that the ChatGPT-maker betrayed its founding aims of benefiting the public good rather than pursuing profits. The lawsuit, filed in a Northern California federal court, called Musk's case a “textbook tale of altruism versus greed.” Altman and others named in the suit “intentionally courted and deceived Musk, preying on Musk's humanitarian concern about the existential dangers posed by artificial intelligence,” according to the complaint.
9:12 AM
Shekh Hasina likely to stay in India until UK grants asylum
Former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to stay in India until the UK grants her asylum, according to a report by Bangladeshi publication Daily Star.
8:40 AM
Muhammad Yunus to be chief adviser of interim govt in Bangladesh: coordinators of students' movement
Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will be the chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh, the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced on Tuesday.
First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 8:57 AM IST