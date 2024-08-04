Business Standard
Wayanad landslide: CM hails recue op by police in Kerala's biggest disaster

He also said that the tragedy faced by those who were displaced from their homes and their lives has brought tears to the eyes of people all over the world

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Hailing the police and the fire force, Vijayan said the daring rescue efforts have shown glimpses of humanity, which is the hallmark of the force Photo: X@PinarayiVijayan

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday appreciated the valiant efforts of the police and the fire force in the wake of the recent devastating landslides that rocked Wayanad district and said it was the biggest disaster in the history of the state.
Addressing the passing out parade of the Kerala police here, Vijayan said the state was yet to recover from the catastrophic incident in Wayanad.
Hailing the police and the fire force, Vijayan said the daring rescue efforts have shown glimpses of humanity, which is the hallmark of the force.
"The landslide in Wayanad is the biggest disaster in the history of Kerala. It is also one of the major national-level disasters. The people of Chooralmala and Mundakkai are still reeling from the loss of an entire region in the natural disaster," Vijayan said.
He also said that the tragedy faced by those who were displaced from their homes and their lives has brought tears to the eyes of people all over the world.
"In the face of this tragedy, the police and the fire force are all engaged in rescue operations with sheer determination. We have seen our police force show exemplary courage in making daring attempts to rescue people from there," Vijayan added.
Addressing the newly inducted members of the police force, Vijayan said the presence of highly educated women enhances the capacity of the force.

"In the last batch, we had 1,308 women, of whom 23 have been promoted to sub-inspectors. In this batch, 1,403 women have become part of the Kerala Police," he added.
Vijayan urged the newly inducted members to ensure the safety and security of women and children.

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

