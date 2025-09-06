Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / WB minister Chandranath Sinha surrenders before ED in school jobs scam case

WB minister Chandranath Sinha surrenders before ED in school jobs scam case

The ED sought his custody, but the court granted him an interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000, subject to conditions, the official said

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Sinha has been under the ED's radar for some time in connection with a high-profile case involving alleged misappropriation of funds.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal minister Chandranath Sinha on Saturday surrendered before an Enforcement Directorate (ED) court here in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in primary school recruitment, an official said.

According to sources in the central agency, Sinha, who is West Bengal's minister in charge of micro, small and medium enterprises and textiles, appeared before the special ED court in Kolkata earlier in the day and formally surrendered in compliance with court orders.

The ED sought his custody, but the court granted him an interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000, subject to conditions, the official said.

The court stated that although bail has been granted, Sinha will not be allowed to leave his assembly constituency or Kolkata for the time being.

 

"He must cooperate with the investigation. These conditions must be followed until the hearings related to the case are concluded," the ED official said, quoting the court order.

Also Read

Shikhar Dhawan

ED questions Shikhar Dhawan for 8 hours in '1xBet' betting app probe

Enforcement Directorate

ED arrests COO of Capital Protection Force in ₹792 cr fraud case

Enforcement Directorate

Online betting sites operated by K'taka Cong MLA gathered ₹2,000 cr: ED

Enforcement Directorate

ED issued first 'Purple Notice' from Interpol in money laundering case

BPTP

ED conducts raids on BPTP offices in Delhi-NCR in foreign funds probe

Sinha's legal counsel, when contacted, maintained that the minister was cooperating with the investigation and that the surrender was made out of respect for the judicial process.

Sinha has been under the ED's radar for some time in connection with a high-profile case involving alleged misappropriation of funds.

The central agency sleuths are expected to question Sinha further in the coming days to ascertain his role in the case.

While no formal arrest has been made yet, the court may decide on interim measures such as bail conditions or custody based on the agency's submission.

Last month, a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had directed Sinha to appear in person and surrender on September 12 in response to ED summons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Heavy Rainfall

Father and daughter killed as old house collapses in Jaipur due to rain

person with disability, PWD, disability

Govt issues new draft with accessibility standards for everyday products

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Bengal CEO holds internal talks ahead of Election Commission meet in Delhi

Delhi Flood, Delhi Rains, Flood

Delhi sees respite as monsoon continues; CWC warns of floods across states

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

PM Modi's Manipur visit marks start of long peace process: Gaurav Gogoi

Topics : Enforcement Directorate West Bengal TMC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon