Home / India News / Father and daughter killed as old house collapses in Jaipur due to rain

Father and daughter killed as old house collapses in Jaipur due to rain

The deceased were identified as Prabhat (35), a native of West Bengal who worked at a local jewellery factory, and his daughter Pihu (5), the officials said

The injured are out of danger, said SMS Hospital Trauma Centre in-charge Dr Anurag Dhakad | Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

A man and his daughter were killed and five people were injured when a portion of a dilapidated house collapsed in the walled city area here, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Subhash Chowk area on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Prabhat (35), a native of West Bengal who worked at a local jewellery factory, and his daughter Pihu (5), the officials said.

Deputy Controller of Civil Defence, Jaipur, Amit Sharma said seven people were trapped under the rubble. While two of them died, five were rescued and shifted to SMS Hospital.

"It was a very old house... and 18-19 people were living there. A portion of the house collapsed due to dampness caused by rain. The rescue operation lasted about six hours," Sharma said.

 

The injured are out of danger, said SMS Hospital Trauma Centre in-charge Dr Anurag Dhakad.

Sanjay, who lived in the house that collapsed, said, "At night, there was a loud sound, as if lightning had struck. Later we realised that the rear part of the house had collapsed. We heard a woman crying for help from inside."  Congress MLA from Kishanpole, Amin Kagzi, who visited the site, said he wrote to the municipal corporation two-and-a-half months ago seeking identification and demolition of such unsafe buildings before the monsoon.

"Every year such accidents occur in the old city. People must also understand that living in dilapidated houses puts lives at risk. Daily wage earners often seek cheap housing, but safety cannot be compromised," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

