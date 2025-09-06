Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi sees respite as monsoon continues; CWC warns of floods across states

Delhi sees respite as monsoon continues; CWC warns of floods across states

Yamuna level drops below 207 metres in Delhi but remains above danger mark; 8,018 displaced housed in relief camps in the national capital

Delhi Flood, Delhi Rains, Flood

Relief camps have been set up across Delhi, with 522 tents at 27 sites (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi woke up to a partly cloudy and pleasant monsoon morning on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts isolated very light to light rain accompanied with thundershowers in the afternoon and evening. Active monsoon conditions are expected to continue over the city for the next two days.
 
The minimum temperatures remained near normal at 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures were slightly below normal at 31 to 33 degrees Celsius. North-easterly winds prevailed at speeds of 10–22 kmph, gusting up to 33 kmph. 
 
  Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded to be 71, at 10 am on August 6, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) remaining in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

Also Read

Delhi Rains, Rain

IMD forecasts more rain for Delhi as Yamuna stays above danger mark

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi-NCR braces for more rain as IMD warns of heavy showers across India

Yamuna

Delhi traffic diverted on outer ring road due to rising Yamuna water level

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi records 1,000 mm of rainfall as heavy monsoon lashes North India

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi tops 1,000 mm rainfall as wet spell continues into September

Yamuna water levels fall but remain above danger mark

Officials reported that the water level of the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge dropped to 206.47 metres on Saturday after several days above 207 metres. While this offers some relief, the river still remains above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. Relief camps have been set up across Delhi, with 522 tents at 27 sites. So far, 8,018 people have been accommodated in tents, while 2,030 are staying in permanent shelters.

Widespread flood warnings across India

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has warned of widespread flooding, with 22 river stations in ‘severe flood’ and 23 at ‘above normal’ levels. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh remain the worst hit, alongside Gujarat, Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. Authorities have been asked to regulate 46 dams to prevent downstream flooding. Severe alerts are in place for rivers in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, with flash flood risks over parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra. 

Damage assessment in Jammu and Kashmir

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), led by Colonel Kirti Pratap Singh of the NDMA, visited Reasi and Udhampur districts on Friday to assess damage caused by heavy rains and landslides. The team inspected roads, bridges, landslide sites, and agricultural fields, interacting with farmers to evaluate crop losses.
 
A review meeting in Katra highlighted losses to lives, livestock, houses, government property, and community assets, along with ongoing restoration and rehabilitation efforts.
 

More From This Section

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

PM Modi's Manipur visit marks start of long peace process: Gaurav Gogoi

Hunger Strike, Mumbai Hunger Strike

Mumbai hoax threat: Police arrest Noida man for '400 kg RDX' message

Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt

Uttarakhand BJP prez backs Dhami as CM face for 2027 poll, rules out change

MK Stalin, Stalin

Hinduja Group to invest ₹7,500 crore in Tamil Nadu's EV ecosystem: Stalin

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish launches ₹1,159 cr projects, inaugurates Bihar's first cable bridge

Topics : Delhi weather weather forecast IMD weather forecast Indian monsoon Floods in India Yamuna river BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon