Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Weapons, Rs 5 cr cash recovered by ED during raids in Haryana mining case

About Rs 5 crore cash, alleged "illegal" foreign-made weapons, around 300 cartridges, more than 100 liquor bottles, 4-5 kg of gold and documents pertaining to assets were recovered

ed, enforcement directorate, raids, cash, courruption, illegal, black money

Representative image

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign-made weapons, about 300 cartridges, Rs 5 crore cash and more than 100 liquor bottles have been recovered during searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate against former INLD MLA Dilbag Singh and his associates, official sources said on Friday.
The central agency had launched raids against the former legislator and Congress MLA from Sonipat Surender Panwar on Thursday as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in Haryana's Yamunanagar district.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
About Rs 5 crore cash, alleged "illegal" foreign-made weapons, around 300 cartridges, more than 100 liquor bottles, 4-5 kg of gold and documents pertaining to assets in India and abroad have been recovered from the premises linked to Singh and his associates, the sources said.
The searches at some locations are continuing, they said.
Around 20 locations of the two politicians and linked entities in Yamunanagar, Sonipat, Mohali, Faridabad, Chandigarh and Karnal were covered during the raids conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Singh is a former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA from Yamunanagar.
The money laundering case stems from several FIRs registered by Haryana Police to probe alleged illegal mining of boulders, gravel and sand that took place in the past in Yamunanagar and nearby districts even after the lease expiry period and court's order.
The central agency is also probing alleged fraud in the 'e-Ravana' scheme, an online portal that was introduced by the Haryana government in 2020 to simplify collection of royalties and taxes and to prevent tax evasion in mining areas.

Also Read

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Rahul calls on Lalu Yadav after SC stays his defamation case conviction

Asian Games: Sidhu finishes fourth in 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event

2nd meeting of Oppn in Bengaluru today; AAP to join after Cong backing

'India' bloc came together to fight 'communal forces': Tejashwi Yadav

EC to start reviewing LS polls preparations, will visit states from Jan 7

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan today; to attend DGP-IGP national conference

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Shopian

MoS Chandrasekhar launches training centres under PM Vishwakarma in Goa

Chandrababu Naidu launches 'Jai Ho BC' campaign to empower backward classes

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Mining industry Mining in India Haryana Government Manohar Lal Khattar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon