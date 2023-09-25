Asian Games: Sidhu finishes fourth in 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event

Indian shooter Vijayveer Sidhu could not finish among medal winners in the 25m rapid-fire pistol men's final shooting event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday and stood at the fourth position at the end of the competition.

Sandhu had 21 points which took him out of the medal contention.

The Indian rapid-fire pistol shooting trio of Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh secured a bronze medal in the 25m rapid-fire pistol team men's event.

The Indian trio had 1718 points. China won the gold with 1765 points and South Korea got the silver with 1734 points.

Earlier, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar secured a bronze medal in the men's 10 m air rifle event.

He ended in third position with a total of 228.8 points. The gold medal went to Lihao Sheng of China (253.3 points) and silver to South Korea's Hajun Park (251.3 points).

Aishwary beat compatriot Rudrranksh Patil in the shoot-off for bronze. The latter finished with 208.7 points at the fourth spot.

Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Tomar, clinched gold in the Men's 10 m air rifle team shooting event.

They shattered China's world record of 1893.3 points set in August 2023.

South Korea won the silver medal with 1890.1 points and China got bronze with 1888.2 points.

India have so far won ten medals at the ongoing Asian Games, consisting of one gold, three silver, and six bronze.

The shooting events at the Asian Games Hangzhou will be held from September 24 to October 1. A total of 33 medal events will be taking place across rifle, pistol and shotgun categories at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre.Olympian Manu Bhaker and former world champion Rudrankksh are some of the stars of the 33-member Indian contingent.

*Asian Games 2023: Indian Shooting Squad-Men10m air rifle: Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar50m rifle 3 positions: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran10m air pistol: Arjun Singh Cheema, Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh25m rapid fire pistol: Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh

Skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh BajwaTrap: Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Toindaman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu

-Women10m air rifle: Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita50m rifle 3 positions: Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik, Ashi Chouksey10m air pistol: Divya TS, Palak, Esha Singh25m sports pistol: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha SinghSkeet: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore, Women's trap: Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak

-Mixed teamAir rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Aishwary Pratap Singh TomarAir pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Divya TS, Esha Singh, Shiva NarwalSkeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Gurjoat Singh Khangura.