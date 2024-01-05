Chandrababu Naidu launches 'Jai Ho BC' campaign to empower backward classes

N Chandrababu Naidu (former chief minister) is being held responsible for the arrears the state has to pay

Launching the 'Jai Ho BC'campaign at the party's central office on Thursday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that he is committed to taking steps needed for the financial and political empowerment of the Backward Classes (BCs) after his party comes to power in the upcoming general elections, while predicting a humiliating defeat for the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The campaign aims to raise awareness among the Backward Classes (BCs) about the injustices they have faced during the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) regime.

During the launch, Naidu stated that the TDP has initiated a historic programme for the Backward Classes, who have been deceived by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. "The TDP has more leaders from the BC communities than the YSRCP," he added.

Naidu further stressed that the TDP has been a factory and a university that nurtured BC leadership.

He alleged that the Jagan Government reduced the reservation for the BCs in the local bodies from 34 per cent to 24 per cent, and that the job loss in the last five years was unprecedented.

He further said that the YSRC government is in debt of Rs 75,000 crores for BCs.

The TDP Chief also criticized the current Andhra CM for not spending a single rupee for the BCs despite claiming to spend Rs 75,000 crores every year. He questioned CM Jagan Reddy who gave him the right to do BC Sadhikara Yatra when he failed to implement his promises for the BCs.

Announcing that Amaravati is the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh and TDP will complete building it, the Naidu said that no one in the state has benefited from Jagan Reddy's government other than the chief minister-owned Sakshi paper and TV.

The TDP chief revealed that the Jagan government took loans of Rs 13 lakh crores, and half of this amount has to be repaid by the BCs.

Stating that Jagan Reddy changed 38 MLAs and 25 leaders belonging to SC, ST, and BC communities and minorities, the Naidu revealed that the YSRC government filed thousands of cases and killed 300 BCs including 74 members of TDP in the past 4.9 years.

Asserting that Backward Classes (BCs) are the backbone of TDP, he said that the Special Protection Act for BCs has been included in the TDP's Super 6 to finish the accused who lay their hands on the BC people.

Naidu also mentioned that through the 'Jai Ho BC' program, TDP leaders and workers will visit parliamentary constituencies, assembly constituencies, and mandals to assess the difficulties faced by the BC community. He emphasized that the 100-day countdown has started for Jagan Reddy, and winning the upcoming elections is unlikely for him.