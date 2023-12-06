Weapons, war-like stores recovered by forces in Manipur's Churachandpur

Assam Rifles in a joint cordon and search operation with Border Security Force, Indian Reserve Battalion and Churachandpur Police recovered weapons and war-like stores at the outskirts of D Haolenjang village in Churachandpur district on Tuesday, said a statement issued by Assam Rifles.

Based on input received from sources about the presence of weapons cache and war-like stores in the general area of D Haolenjang village, Assam Rifles launched a joint cordon and search operation with Border Security Force, Indian Reserve Battalion and Churachandpur Police on Tuesday.

A detailed joint search of the general area was carried out which led to the recovery of three locally made single barrel guns, one local made pistol, two 9mm ammunition, two country-made long-range heavy mortar, one tear gas gun, one tear smoke shell, fake currency amounting to Rs 1,200 and war-like stores, stated the release.

The recovered weapons and war-like stores were handed over to Churachandpur Police for further investigation.