Sensex (0.31%)
69512.76 + 216.62
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

RS to continue discussion on country's economy on Day 3 of Winter Session

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to table a statement showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2023-24, sources said

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 09:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Rajya Sabha is likely to continue the discussion, initiated on Tuesday, on the prevailing economic situation in the country, as the Parliament convenes on Day 3 of the ongoing Winter Session on Wednesday.
According to sources, the discussion on a short-duration notice on the economic situation in the country, which was initiated by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday, is to be continued in the Upper House on Wednesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to table a statement showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2023-24, sources said.
Further, BJP MP Sumer Solanki and Biju Janata Dal MP Niranjan Bishi are likely to initiate a discussion on the Study Visit Report of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to Havelock Island, Port Blair, Mahabalipuram and Mumbai from August 24, 2023 to August 29, 2023 in the Upper House.
According to sources, Aam Aadmi Party MP Ashok Kumar Mittal and Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai are also likely to table the Twenty Fifth Report of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations contained in the Twentieth Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants of the Ministry of External Affairs for the year 2023-24.
On the second day of the Winter Session, on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha saw a debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
On Monday, the first day of the Winter Session, two Bills were tabled and passed, with the Rajya Sabha also deciding to lift the suspension of AAP MP Raghav Chadha.
The Standing Committee reports on 'The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023', 'The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023', and 'The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023' were also tabled in the two Houses.
The Winter Session will culminate on December 22.

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Urge all members to come prepared: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Winter Session

Karnataka's Vijayapura tragedy: Rs 7 lakh announced for victim's family

Nepal court convicts 2 for involvement in planting bomb on Indian train

Telangana logs 15,297 cybercrime cases in 2022, highest in India: NCRB

NGT issues notice to environment min, NTPC over water scarcity in Prayagraj

Climate change impacts human rights, poor suffer most: NHRC chief

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Rajya Sabha Parliament winter session Indian Economy Lok Sabha

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 09:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon