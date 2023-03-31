close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Wearing face mask mandatory in TN hospitals from April 1: Health Minister

Passengers arriving from other countries are randomly screened upon their arrival at the airports in the State. During the last 24 hours, 123 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in TN, he said

Press Trust of India Chennai
Health Minister Ma Subramanian

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Tamil Nadu government has made wearing of face masks mandatory at all government hospitals across the State from Saturday owing to an increase in Coronavirus positive cases.

Doctors, nurses, medical staff, patients and visitors have been asked to ensure cent percent compliance at around 11,300 health facilities because infection initially started in hospitals, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday.

"So, as a precaution we have made wearing face masks compulsory from April 1," he said.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said though the infection spread has not escalated it has become essential to exercise precaution. "We should ensure that we wear face masks to protect ourselves. At present, Omicron sub variants XBB and BA.2 are in circulation not only in Tamil Nadu, but also in India and other parts of the world," he said.

Passengers arriving from other countries are randomly screened upon their arrival at the airports in the State. During the last 24 hours, 123 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in TN, he said.

Also Read

Fifa World Cup: Why are players wearing Batman-style facemasks in Qatar?

Karnataka makes wearing of face masks mandatory in indoor locations

Do you still need to wear a mask? Here's what doctors have to say

Long Covid infection linked with risk of 'face blindness': Study

Apollo Hospitals Q2 net falls 20% to Rs 213 cr, income rises to Rs 4,274 cr

FSSAI notification misguided effort to rate packaged foods: Varun Gandhi

Doesn't country have right to know PM's academic qualification: Kejriwal

Centre extends mandatory fitness testing of vehicles till Oct 2024

Scindia discusses capacity enhancement, other issues with airport operators

Citigroup CEO visits Chennai, discusses about GCC landscape in India

Topics : Tamil Nadu | Health Ministry

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon