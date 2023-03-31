close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Doesn't country have right to know PM's academic qualification: Kejriwal

Does not the country have the right to know the academic qualification of the prime minister, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asked on Friday after the Gujarat High Court set aside CIC order

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a meeting with teachers and parents of school students in Gujarat, in Vadodara

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Does not the country have the right to know the academic qualification of the prime minister, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked on Friday after the Gujarat High Court set aside an order of the Central Information Commission for providing information on Narendra Modi's degree to him.

Allowing the Gujarat University appeal against the seven-year-old order of the Central Information Commission (CIC), Justice Biren Vaishnav also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal and asked him to deposit the amount within four weeks to the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA).

Reacting to the high court verdict, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "Doesn't the country even have the right to know how much the PM has studied? He vehemently opposed showing the degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see the degree will be fined? What's happening?"

"Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief alleged in the tweet.

Also Read

HC quashes CIC order on PM Modi's degree, imposes Rs 25k cost on Kejriwal

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

HC quashes special court's 'cryptic' order rejecting Navlakha's bail plea

Delhi HC rejects challenge to CIC order on RTI plea over PM's suit auction

Delhi HC stays CIC order asking CBDT to give info on Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

Centre extends mandatory fitness testing of vehicles till Oct 2024

Scindia discusses capacity enhancement, other issues with airport operators

Citigroup CEO visits Chennai, discusses about GCC landscape in India

Untimely rains and hails damage about 20% of mango crop, says ICAR

Google launches 'about this result' to evaluate source of information

Topics : Narendra Modi | Arvind Kejriwal

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon