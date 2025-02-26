Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 08:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / West Bengal cabinet gives nod to fix Rs 900 per quintal as MSP for potatoes

West Bengal cabinet gives nod to fix Rs 900 per quintal as MSP for potatoes

The state government has created a corpus of Rs 321 crore for providing crop insurance to the farmers

potato

We have decided to fix the new minimum support price (MSP) for potatoes at Rs 900 per quintal, says Mamata Banerjee.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the state cabinet gave its approval to fix Rs 900 per quintal as the minimum support price for potatoes.

"We have decided to fix the new minimum support price (MSP) for potatoes at Rs 900 per quintal to help the farmers. This will also ensure that they do not have to resort to distress sale of their produce," Banerjee said at a press conference at the state secretariat.

She also criticised the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for releasing water without informing her government and thus damaging the crops (potatoes) in the fields.

 

"The state government has created a corpus of Rs 321 crore for providing crop insurance to the farmers," she said, adding that her government would purchase somewhat damaged potatoes from the farmers to ensure that they do not face any loss.

The cabinet also decided that the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple at the popular coastal town of Digha in Purba Medinipur district will be held on 'Akshaya Tritiya', which falls on April 30. She had earlier reviewed the construction of the temple.

"Besides state government representatives, we have also decided to include representatives from different religious and charitable trusts in the board of trustees of the temple," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Next step on Union Carbide waste disposal depends on SC's orders: Official

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw inspects arrangements at New Delhi Station ahead of Maha Shivratri

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Bank holiday for Mahashivratri 2025: Are banks open on February 26?

ev charger, EV charger

Elon Musk's India move shows the cracks in Donald Trump's coalition

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils major infra, IT initiatives at Advantage Assam 2.0

Topics : West Bengal MSP potato prices Potato

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon