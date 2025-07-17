Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AAIB chief slams 'premature' foreign media reports on Air India crash

AAIB chief slams 'premature' foreign media reports on Air India crash

AAIB chief calls foreign reports on the AI171 crash speculative and irresponsible, urging public to await the final report and avoid undermining the probe's integrity

Air India crashed plane

This is the first public statement by Yugandhar since the June 12 crash of Air India’s Boeing 787-8 aircraft (registration VT-ANB), which killed 241 of the 242 people onboard

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Speculation in sections of the foreign media regarding the cause of the Air India flight AI171 crash is "unfounded" and "premature", GVG Yugandhar, Director General of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), said on Thursday evening.
 
This is the first public statement by Yugandhar since the June 12 crash of Air India’s Boeing 787-8 aircraft (registration VT-ANB), which killed 241 of the 242 people onboard. Titled “Appeal”, his statement came hours after The Wall Street Journal published a report that pointed to the captain, Sumeet Sabharwal, turning off fuel switches moments before the crash.
 
Citing people familiar with the U.S. side of the investigation, WSJ said cockpit voice recordings indicate Sabharwal moved the fuel control switches to the "cutoff" position after take-off — triggering a surprised and panicked response from the first officer, Clive Kunder. 
   
The WSJ report said the U.S. assessment was based on black box data and speculated on whether Sabharwal's actions were deliberate or accidental. It added that such details could lead U.S. authorities to examine potential criminal liability, had the crash occurred on American soil. 

Yugandhar on Thursday evening said: “It is essential to respect the sensitivity of the loss faced by family members of deceased passengers, crew of the aircraft and other deceased persons on ground.”
 
“It has come to our attention that certain sections of the international media are repeatedly attempting to draw conclusions through selective and unverified reporting. Such actions are irresponsible, especially while the investigation remains ongoing,” he stated. 
 
The AAIB had released its preliminary report on July 12, which revealed that fuel supply to both engines was cut off shortly after take-off. The two fuel control switches were moved to the “cutoff” position in quick succession, and although they were turned back on about 10 seconds later, the engines had already flamed out. The report stated that one pilot asked the other why he moved the switches, and the other responded by denying it. The report did not identify who said what. The AAIB report did not rule out technical faults, and said aviation medicine and psychology experts were involved in the ongoing probe.
“The purpose of the AAIB’s investigation and preliminary report is to provide information about what happened. At this stage, it is too early to reach any definite conclusions,” Yugandhar said on Thursday, urging the public and media to refrain from “spreading premature narratives that risk undermining the integrity of the investigative process.”
 
He stressed that the AAIB was investigating the crash “in a rigorous and most professional manner” under the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, which govern India’s obligations under international aviation protocols, notably ICAO’s Annex 13. These rules lay down procedures for impartial, non-criminal investigations focused on safety improvement rather than blame.
 
Yugandhar also underlined AAIB’s track record, noting that it had investigated 92 accidents and 111 serious incidents since its inception in 2012. He called the AI171 crash “the most devastating accident in recent aviation history” and said it had “understandably drawn public attention and shock,” but this was not the time “to create public anxiety or angst towards safety of the Indian aviation industry, particularly on the basis of unfounded facts.”
 
He stated: “AAIB appeals to all concerned to await publication of the Final Investigation Report after completion of the investigation. AAIB will also publish updates as and when required which have technical and public interest.”
   

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

