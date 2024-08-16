Business Standard
Home / India News / When is Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2024? Know date, significance, and more

When is Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2024? Know date, significance, and more

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is observed by Hindu couples who seek children. On this auspicious day, they observe fasting and it is believed to invoke Lord Vishnu's blessings for children

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi 2024

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi 2024

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

Sharavana Putrada Ekadashi is a very auspicious Hindu occasion when the devotees of Lord Vishnu get together to worship him and seek his blessings. On this sacred day, devotees observe a strict fast from early morning, breaking it the following day on Dwadashi Tithi. It is celebrated in the Shravan month of the Hindu lunar calendar, and is one of the two Putrada Ekadashis observed every year, with the other being observed during the Paush month.

It is a very auspicious Hindu festival across the world that provides an opportunity to purify the mind, body and soul through devotion and self-discipline. 
Shravan Putrada Ekadashi 2024: Significance

This Hindu festival holds special significance and is dedicated to worshipping Lord Vishnu. This Ekadashi is regarded as very auspicious, and is observed through a strict fast starting on Ekadashi Tithi and ending the next day on Dwadashi Tithi. Each Ekadashi is special in its own way and carries its own unique story, and Shravan Putrada Ekadashi is especially meaningful for those who have no children. 

The belief is that by observing this fast, childless couples are blessed with a child or son. Accordingly, the childless married women observe the Shravan Putra Ekadashi Vrat with the hope of being blessed with children. During this month, these women are advised to observe a strict fast on Dwadashi Tithi during Parana Time. It has multiple benefits as those who observe this miraculous fast can get the desired wish fulfilment. 

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, Sharavan Putrada Ekadashi will take place on the 11th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan which falls on August 16. As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious trimmings of the day are:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 10:26 AM on August 15

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 09:39 AM on August 16
Parana Time - From 05:28 AM to 08:01 AM, August 17
Dwadashi End Moment - 08:05 AM, August 17

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

