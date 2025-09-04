Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 10:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / WHO, CZA teams review measures against spread of bird flu at Delhi zoo

WHO, CZA teams review measures against spread of bird flu at Delhi zoo

The zoo administration said intensive sanitation and bio-security measures are being implemented to safeguard the health of birds, animals and staff

WHO, World Health Organization

On Friday, it was first reported that painted storks and ibises have died, prompting the zoo authorities to shut the premises for visitors from Saturday as a precautionary measure. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A World Health Organisation team visited the National Zoological Park in Delhi on Thursday to review measures taken against the spread of avian influenza, even as officials said that no new bird deaths have been reported.

The zoo administration said intensive sanitation and bio-security measures are being implemented to safeguard the health of birds, animals and staff.

The World Health Organisation team held discussions with the zoo director regarding the health screening of frontline staff and measures taken for public safety, and expressed satisfaction with the steps in place, an official said.

Meanwhile, a surveillance team from the Central Zoo Authority, along with officials from the Delhi government's animal husbandry department also collected environmental and bird samples from the Delhi zoo for further screening and analysis.

 

The Delhi zoo said it remains on high alert and is taking all necessary measures as per standard guidelines to contain the disease at the earliest.

On Friday, it was first reported that painted storks and ibises have died, prompting the zoo authorities to shut the premises for visitors from Saturday as a precautionary measure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Goods, GST, shopkeeper, Vendor

LIVE news updates: Industry must pass on GST benefits to consumers, says Piyush Goyal

Infant, new born baby, baby

India's infant mortality rate touches low of 25, down from 40 in 2013

Shikhar Dhawan

ED questions Shikhar Dhawan for 8 hours in '1xBet' betting app probe

Modi, Narendra Modi

Law to regulate online gaming brought without heeding to any pressure: PM

Modi, Narendra Modi, Lawrence Wong, Lawrence, Singapore PM

India-Singapore partnership go far beyond diplomacy, says PM Modi

Topics : Bird Flu WHO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodaySamsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in IndiaGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon