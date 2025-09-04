Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 01:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also called on PM Wong and discussed strengthening India-Singapore ties

Modi, Narendra Modi, Lawrence Wong, Lawrence, Singapore PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong prior to their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with his Singaporean counterpart, Lawrence Wong.

Prime Minister Modi met PM Wong at the Hyderabad House in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also called on PM Wong and discussed strengthening India-Singapore ties.

Jaishankar expressed hope that Wong's talks with Prime Minister Modi would chart a roadmap for the nations' ties.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to call on PM Lawrence Wong of Singapore this morning in Delhi. Appreciate his constant encouragement for the strengthening of India-Singapore ties. Confident that his talks later today with PM Narendra Modi will chart a roadmap for our contemporary ties."

 

Also Read

Jaishankar, PM Wong

Jaishankar calls on Singapore PM, holds talks on strengthening ties

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong to arrive in India today on three-day visit

Piyush Gupta, DBS Group outgoing CEO

Piyush Gupta appointed alternate member of Singapore presidential council

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

India, Singapore can set global benchmarks in arbitration: MoS Meghwal

India Singapore, India-Singapore

India, Singapore to hold 3rd ministerial roundtable in Delhi on August 13

Following his meeting with EAM Jaishankar, Singapore PM Wong said that the discussion between the two leaders revolved around global and regional developments among other issues.

"With India External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar-- We discussed regional & global developments, and the good progress in India-SG cooperation," Wong said.

Commenting on his visit, Wong said he had a "productive start" to his trip to New Delhi.

In a post on X, he stated, "Had a productive start to my visit in New Delhi. Last evening, I joined overseas Singaporeans and friends of Singapore for a special SG60 reception. Many had travelled from different parts of India -- Chennai, Mumbai, and beyond -- to be part of this occasion."

During his official visit to India, Wong also met Union Health Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday in New Delhi, further strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Singaporean PM arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for a three-day official visit, during which he is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

Yesterday, Wong, accompanied by his wife Loo Tze Lui, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Rajghat.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM Lawrence Wong of Singapore paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Raj Ghat. Bapu's universal ideals of truth and non-violence continue to inspire us."

On Tuesday, Wong held discussions with Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, focusing on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

Ministry of Finance stated that the discussion centred on enhancing cooperation in critical areas, including trade and investment, fintech, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, and connectivity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Goods, GST, toothbrush, toothbrushes

LIVE news updates: Congress says wait for 'true GST 2.0' continues

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mulling options to appoint tainted teachers to Group C, D posts: CM Mamata

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw inaugurates battery plant in Haryana entailing ₹3k cr investment

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia

Kejriwal, Sisodia seek court exemption in PMLA case over Punjab floods

Shikhar Dhawan

Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan summoned by ED in illegal betting app case

Topics : Singapore-India Singapore India-Singapore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0SSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon