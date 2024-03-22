Sensex (    %)
                             
Who is Deepinder Goyal's second wife, Grecia Munoz? Check details here

Deepinder Goyal married a Mexican model Grecia Munoz who now lives in India. Get to know more about her

Deepinder Goyal

Deepinder Goyal tied knot with Mexican model Grecia Munoz

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of Zomato, tied the knot with Mexican model Grecia Munoz a month ago, Hindustan Times reported. One of the HT sources claimed that the newly married couple returned from Honeymoon in February. 

Goyal's wife Grecia Munoz hails from Mexico and now lives in India. She is involved in hosting a television show along with her startup that focuses on luxury customer products. 
This is Deepinder Goyal's second marriage, he previously married Kanchan Joshi whom he met while studying at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi.

Five points about Grecia Munoz, Depinder Goyal's second marriage

  1. Grecia Munoz, who hails from Mexico, lives in India now, according to her Instagram account.
  2. According to her threads bio, she describes herself as a television host and a model.
  3. However, HT reports mentioned that Munoz is no longer a model.
  4. In January, Munoz shared photos of her visit to Delhi's famous locations like Red Fort and Qutub Minar. In one of her posts, she mentioned, “Dilli Darshan (Part 1) - glimpses of my new life at my new home.” 
  5. Munoz also shared images of her modelling on her Instagram account.

Deepinder Goyal: Muktsar boy to billionaire’s club

Deepinder Goyal, 41, lives in Gurgaon and spent most of his childhood in Punjab's small town, Muktsar. He completed his pre-university in Chandigarh.

He started his career at the Consulting company Bain & Company in 2005, after college. He completed his childhood in Punjab’s Muktsar town and completed his early education in Chandigarh.

In 2008, he co-founded his restaurant aggregator and food delivery Foodiebay.com, now known as Zomato, after quitting Bain & Company.

Three years ago, Zomato did its successful listing, and Goyal emerged as India's one of the richest people. At that time, his estimated net worth was around $650 million and based on his stake in Zomato, Bloomberg Billionaires Index reported.

Topics : Deepinder Goyal Zomato Mexico India Marriage

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

