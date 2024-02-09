Who rules the rooster: Moti Mahal and Daryaganj Hospitality in legal battle

The historic Old Delhi is known for all kinds of culinary delights, several of them ladled out in gullies from holes-in-the-walls or makeshift shops run by pheriwallas (Hindi for wandering salespeople). But one structure, on the main Daryaganj Road, has always stood out.

This structure, Moti Mahal, was for a long time the only restaurant in the post-Independence Old Delhi. It counted India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, among its regulars. Of course, some marquee mithai shops dotted the Chandni Chowk area and its surroundings, as they do now, but no sit-down restaurant had been established in the area until