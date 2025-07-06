Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 08:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Will reveal names of TMC leaders causing chaos on college campuses: Suvendu

Will reveal names of TMC leaders causing chaos on college campuses: Suvendu

Adhikari alleged that all these leaders belong to the 'bhaipo (nephew) gang', an apparent reference to TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of CM Mamata Banerjee

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Adhikari announced that on August 9, the first anniversary of the rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital doctor, three rallies would be organised (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that he would release the names of 50 leaders of the TMC's students' wing who are allegedly targeting pupils, specifically women, like Monojit Mishra, the prime accused in the rape case at a law college in south Kolkata.

Adhikari alleged that all these leaders belong to the 'bhaipo (nephew) gang', an apparent reference to TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of CM Mamata Banerjee.

"This is one of the main factors why I left the TMC in 2020. I was not ready to tolerate their excesses," he said.

 

"I will release on Tuesday afternoon the names of at least 50 members of 'bhaipo gang' who are running havoc on the campuses," he said.

Adhikari announced that on August 9, the first anniversary of the rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital doctor, three rallies would be organised and all of them will converge at state secretariat Nabanna in Howrah, demanding justice from the government. 

"The parents of our murdered sister will be at the forefront of one of the rallies. Thousands of people, without party colours, will march to Nabanna. I urge the chief minister to reach Nabanna the previous night, as she will not be able to enter or leave the building once thousands of people take to the street," he said.

On Saturday night, Adhikari had met the grieving parents of the victim at their residence in Sodepur in the North 24 Parganas district.

TMC spokesperson Jaiprakash Majumdar rejected Adhikari's allegations as false and asserted that the party has zero tolerance towards crimes against women.

"His words should not be taken seriously. Such claims have no basis. In fact, Adhikari had given similar deadlines in the past but ended up with egg on his face every time. Still, he is not ashamed," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Suvendu Adhikari Mamata Banerjee Kolkata TMC

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

