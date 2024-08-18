Business Standard
Home / India News / Will scrap Dharavi project if residents don't get 500 sq ft homes: Aaditya

Thackeray said residents should be shifted to transit camps in nearby Bandra Kurla Complex instead

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Thackeray said the Maharashtra assembly polls are being delayed because the government is scared. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi will scrap the Dharavi redevelopment project after coming to power if residents are not given 500 square feet homes.
He was speaking at the 'Dharavi Bachao' rally organised by the MVA, which also includes the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP). "The state government wants to facilitate development of the Adani group and not people of Dharavi through the project.

The MVA will work to rehabilitate all residents of Dharavi at the same place. The state government, however, wants to send residents of Dharavi to salt pan lands," he alleged. Thackeray said residents should be shifted to transit camps in nearby Bandra Kurla Complex instead.

"In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party promised Rs 15 lakh each in bank accounts of every Indian and now it is (giving) Rs 1500. The BJP wants to create a social divide to win elections but Maharashtra will not bow before it. When the MVA government comes to power it will ensure residents get 500 square feet homes or else the project will be scrapped," he said.

Thackeray said the Maharashtra assembly polls are being delayed because the government is scared. Farmer suicides and unemployment were on the rise, he said, and claimed "18 lakh youngsters came to Mumbai for police recruitment recently".

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA said, as part of the Mumbadevi Temple beautification project, a portion of land has been given to a contractor for construction of parking premises by evicting shopkeepers. The Waqf Board issue has been created to bring about discord, he said, adding the Shiv Sena (UBT) will not allow Waqf Board or temple premises to be given to builders.
First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

