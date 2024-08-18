Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Enhance surveillance for prompt detection of mpox cases: P K Mishra

Enhance surveillance for prompt detection of mpox cases: P K Mishra

Earlier on Saturday, a meeting was chaired by Health Minister J P Nadda with senior officials from the health ministry to evaluate the Mpox situation and the country's preparedness

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra

Sanket Koul
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, on Sunday directed officials to enhance surveillance and take effective measures for the prompt detection of Mpox cases, at a high-level meeting to review the status of preparedness for the Mpox virus in the country and related public health measures.

The meeting was also attended by V K Paul, member, NITI Aayog, Health Secretary Apurva Chandra, Home Secretary-designate Govind Mohan, and Rajiv Bahl, secretary, health research.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This comes after Mpox, or monkeypox virus, was again declared a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last week in view of its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa. Since then, cases have also been reported in European countries and Pakistan.

It was previously declared a PHEIC in 2022. According to an earlier statement by the WHO, 99,176 cases and 208 deaths have been reported globally since 2022.

“Subsequently, they have reported that Mpox cases are steadily increasing in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The number of cases reported so far this year has exceeded last year’s total, with more than 15,600 cases and 537 deaths,” the health ministry said in an official statement.

The high-level meeting was briefed that, as of now, there is no reported case of Mpox in India, and the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is low, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It was also informed to the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has already convened a meeting of experts to assess risk, with the body regularly issuing updates to a communicable disease alert on Mpox for capturing newer developments.

More From This Section

S Somanath, Somanath, ISRO Chairman

Fortunate to have worked with exceptional people who shaped Isro: Somanath

Hero MotoCorp

LIVE: Hero MotoCorp gets over Rs 17 crore tax notice from Delhi GST authorities

SC, Supreme Court

Kolkata rape-murder case: SC takes suo motu cognizance, hearing on Aug 20

RRTS

Meerut South RRTS station opens for passenger operations, says NCRTC

Doctor Protest, Protest, Guwahati Doctor Protest

Condemning crime okay; need solution: Neena Gupta on Kolkata rape-murder


Earlier on Saturday, a meeting was chaired by Health Minister J P Nadda with senior officials from the health ministry to evaluate the Mpox situation and the country’s preparedness.

“It was decided that as a matter of abundant caution, certain measures such as sensitising the health units at all airports, seaports, and ground crossings; readying the testing laboratories and gearing up health facilities for detecting, isolating, and managing any cases are put in place,” the ministry said in a statement.

Similarly, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) in Tamil Nadu also ordered health officials across the state to be on high alert. Strict screening protocols are to be implemented for passengers arriving from central African countries affected by the outbreak.

In an advisory, the state’s Director of Public Health, T S Selvavinayagam, instructed health officials to familiarise themselves with the clinical presentation of Mpox and to scrutinise the travel histories of any patients who have visited the affected regions in the past 21 days.

Also Read

mpox vaccine, monkeypox vaccine

Domestic exporters keep fingers crossed amid Mpox outbreak in Africa

Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan

Prithviraj Chavan seeks mpox testing, quarantine protocol at Mumbai airport

JP Nadda, Nadda

Health minister Nadda holds meeting to review Monkeypox situation in India

Mpox

Congo's humanitarian crisis makes mpox spiral again into health emergency

WHO, World Health Organization

Mpox emergency response hit by scarce financing amid WHO calls for support

Topics : Monkeypox Niti Aayog

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon