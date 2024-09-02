Business Standard
Wolf attack in UP's Bahraich: 3 year old killed, locals demand swift action

Recent wolf attacks have put at least 35 villages in Bahraich on high alert, the forest department continues its efforts under 'Operation Bhediya'

Wolf

Photo: Pexels

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

A recent wolf attack in Thalia village, Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has left a three year old girl dead and two women injured, sparking outrage among locals who accuse authorities of a delayed and ineffective response, reported The Economic Times.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, with reports emerging from the Mahasi Civil Health Centre about the casualties. The girl's mother, in a heart-wrenching recount of the event, said, "It was around 3:35 am when I realised my daughter was missing. Her tiny hands were bitten by the wolf. We chased it, but it escaped. We are labourers; we cannot even afford to install doors in our home."
A neighbour shared the collective frustration of the community, saying, "We mistook it for a dog at first and chased it away. But when it headed towards the fields, we realised a child was missing. The forest department asked us for a video, but how are we supposed to record it when the wolf disappears as soon as we take out our mobiles?"

Operation Bhediya


CO Forest, Bahraich Division, Abhishek Singh, detailed the efforts, highlighting that drone surveillance had detected the wolves' presence. "Our team, under the guidance of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), is on the ground. We have traced the wolves through drones, and we are confident of capturing them soon," Singh assured.

Chief Forest Conservator Renu Singh confirmed the extensive use of drones in the ongoing operation. "Drones are being flown continuously. Four wolves have been caught so far, and two are still at large," Singh said.

Despite the authorities' efforts, including laying traps and using firecrackers to deter the wolves, local residents remain dissatisfied with the response. A villager voiced his disappointment, stating, "They claim to monitor through drones, but we need more action. We made a video, but the administration is just sitting idle."

District Magistrate Monika Rani acknowledged the challenges faced in capturing the wolves, noting that the animals frequently change their locations, making the operation difficult. "The wolf changes its activity every 5-6 days. The Forest Department is trying its best," she stated.

Four wolves captured


With recent wolf attacks putting at least 35 villages in Bahraich on high alert, the forest department continues its efforts under 'Operation Bhediya.' The operation has already led to the capture of four wolves, with teams patrolling nightly and employing unconventional methods such as using elephant dung and urine to drive away the remaining wolves.

District Magistrate Monika Rani urged the community to stay vigilant and take precautions. "We have captured four wolves; two are still out there. Our team is continuously patrolling, and we are doing everything possible to catch them swiftly. I urge everyone to sleep indoors and remain alert," she said.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
