After 7 years, circle rates of lands in Ayodhya set to rise in Sept

According to a notice at the District Collectorate here, after September 4, the district administration will release the new circle rate, the procedure for which has been completed

ram mandir, ayodhya

After the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya earlier this year, the land prices in the temple town have witnessed an increase at a fast pace

Press Trust of India Ayodhya
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After seven years, the circle rate of land in the Sadar tehsil of Ayodhya district will be raised by up to 200 per cent from next month, officials here said on Friday.
After the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya earlier this year, the land prices in the temple town have witnessed an increase at a fast pace.
Investors, real estate companies and big hotel chains are purchasing lands in Ayodhya.
Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said, "Notice for the increase of circle rate has been published and the exact circle rate will be issued in the first week of next month".
According to a notice at the District Collectorate here, after September 4, the district administration will release the new circle rate, the procedure for which has been completed.
On the instructions of the District Magistrate of Ayodhya CV Singh, the process of revision of the valuation list has been finalised in the district under Rule 4 of Uttar Pradesh Stamp (Valuation of Property) 1997, the notice stated.

SDM, Tehsildar and Deputy Registrar have jointly conducted the survey, and the revised circle rate for 2024 has been prepared, it added.
Taking note of the property rates that have gone through the roof, following massive construction activity in and around the city leading to the Ram temple consecration ceremony this January, the district collector has proposed to increase the circle rate as per the prevailing market dynamics, it noted.
The rates here were revised last in 2017.
The final rate list that would offer clarity to interested buyers on the quantum of the hike would be available publicly on Wednesday next month, according to officials.
"The land near the Ram Mandir area and on the side of the highway has been purchased at a price ranging from 41 per cent to 1,235 per cent more than the circle rate in the last three years," Additional Inspector General Stamp of Ayodhya Yogendra Singh said.
"In such a situation, it is estimated that the circle rate of land in major areas will increase by 200 times than before," Singh added.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, who was on a Kannauj visit on Friday, alleged that the increase in circle rate in Ayodhya has been done to benefit the people of the ruling BJP.
"Those who bought land at a low rate are now selling it at a higher rate, whereas when the people here got compensation, the circle rate was not increased," Yadav alleged.

