No one should be left out in BJP's membership drive: UP CM Adityanath

No one should be left out in BJP's membership drive: UP CM Adityanath

The membership drive of the Bharatiya Janata Party starting today is a movement to connect the individual with the spirit of Nation First

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed to the BJP workers to ensure that no house or person is left out in the party's membership drive that is starting from today.
"The membership drive of the Bharatiya Janata Party starting today is a movement to connect the individual with the spirit of Nation First, the resolve to serve the people, the vow of Antyodaya and the vision of 'Developed India-Atmanirbhar Bharat'," Adityanath said in a post on 'X'.
"Come, let all of us workers of @BJP4India make this national task successful with full energy and commitment by assimilating the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' given by the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," he said.
"Remember, no house, no person, no class should be left out," he added.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

