Home / India News / Women comprise around 20% of Isro workforce: VN Narayanan

Women comprise around 20% of Isro workforce: VN Narayanan

The Isro chairman, who was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function organised by a private school here on Thursday

ISRO

V Narayanan said the percentage of women employees in Isro should go up to 40 per cent plus in the future. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Isro chairman V Narayanan has said women employees comprise around 20 per cent of the workforce of the premier space research organisation and they are doing an outstanding job.

He said the percentage of women employees in Isro should go up to 40 per cent plus in the future.

The Isro chairman, who was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function organised by a private school here on Thursday said, "that in a country like India, having 50 per cent women population, the country cannot progress unless the women contribute in a significant way."  Asked about the women workforce in Isro, Narayanan said, "There are a lot of women employees. The women are doing an outstanding job and they should be encouraged in their contribution. Gradually the number should go up. Right now, maybe there are around 20 per cent women scientists but it should go up to 40 per cent plus."  Talking about social reformer Rammohan Roy, he said Roy and other luminaries and polymaths had championed the causes of emancipation of women and their uplift in the 19th century and blazed the trail.

 

First Published: May 23 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Business Standard
